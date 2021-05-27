Man arrested over woman’s death

A man has been arrested after the “unexplained” death of a woman in Renfrew.
Police were called to a property in the town’s Cardon Square at around 11.45pm on Wednesday.
A 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A police spokeswoman said: “Inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding her death, which is currently being treated as unexplained, are ongoing.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe