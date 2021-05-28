Motorcyclist critical after Aberdeenshire crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened at around 7.50pm on Thursday while the man was travelling southbound on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road, near Newbigging.

His red BMW motorbike appeared to lose control and crashed.

The 37-year-old was thrown from the bike and sustained serious injuries.

He was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his condition is described as critical.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “I am appealing to anyone who was on the road around the time of the crash to contact us as there may be information which could help us establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

“In particular, if any motorists have dashcams, please check your footage as it may assist in our investigation.”

The road was closed for several hours as collision investigators conducted inquiries through the night.