Police release images of 17 sought following George Square disorder

Police Scotland have released 17 images of people they believe can “assist inquiries” into violence and disorder in Glasgow after Rangers’ title win earlier this month.

Thousands of supporters defied Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and massed in the city centre on Saturday May 15, after the club won their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011.

The force said in a statement: “We are continuing to investigate a large scale disturbance that occurred on Saturday 15 May 2021 in and around George Square in Glasgow.

Police released several images (Police Scotland/PA)

“We have released CCTV images of 17 people we believe may be able to assist with our inquiries.”

A total of 28 people were arrested on the night and police said on Friday a further two men have been arrested.

The men, aged 34 and 44, have been charged in relation to the disorder and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

We are continuing to investigate a large scale disturbance that occurred on Saturday 15 May 2021 in and around George… Posted by Police Scotland on Friday, May 28, 2021

Detective Inspector Craig Warren, who is leading the investigation, said: “These arrests are just the beginning and the public can be confident we are doing everything possible to identify those responsible for the violence and disorder that took place.

“This will take time due to the numbers involved but rest assured, if you were involved in causing this disorder, violence or anti-social behaviour you will be arrested.”

Police appealed for people with information to get in touch (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“We are continuing to review CCTV, video and still images and I would appeal to anyone who may have captured incidents on their mobiles to please get in touch with us.

“You may have footage that could help us in our investigation and it’s vital we speak with you.

“The major incident public portal (MIPP) is available for the public to send any information, photographs or images directly to the investigation team.

“There has been footage circulating on social media covering the events in George Square.

“If you recognise people involved in these acts of violence and disorder, please let us know.

“You can contact 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Information can be submitted to the online portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S14-PO1 and can be done so anonymously.

Police want to speak to the woman pictured (Police Scotland/PA)

Separately, Police Scotland released a CCTV image of a woman they are searching for in connection with a “racial incident” near to Ibrox Stadium on May 15.

They believe the woman may be able to assist with their inquiries regarding the incident.

The image shows a blonde woman holding a can with her arm raised in the air.