Thieves hunted after 1,000 litres of red diesel stolen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are hunting thieves who stole around 1,000 litres of red diesel in Moray.

A tank was broken into in the Forestry Commission area at Aultmore, near Buckie.

The theft is believed to have taken place between noon on Saturday May 22 and 6.30am the following Monday.

Red diesel is subsidised fuel which is dyed red and used for off-road vehicles and machinery, including in the agricultural, construction and rail sectors.

Constable Christopher Mackinnon, from Buckie Police Station, said: “Inquiries into this theft are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to please come forward.

“We are also asking people to be wary if they are offered any red diesel for sale, and to consider where it may have come from. If you have any concerns, contact police and the matter can be investigated.”

Police can be contacted on 101, or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.