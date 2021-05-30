Police hunt ‘gunman’ spotted in Dundee street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are hunting for a man said to have had a gun in a Dundee street.

Officers were called to Albert Street at around 1.30pm on Saturday to a report of a man with a handgun.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers attended and there were no injuries and inquiries are currently ongoing to trace the person responsible.

“Anyone with any information surrounding the incident, or if you were on Albert Street around this time, please get in contact with police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1953 of 29/05/21.”