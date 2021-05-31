Woman charged after incident near Ibrox following Rangers title victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has been charged in connection with an incident near Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow on the day of Rangers’ title victory.

On Friday, Police Scotland released a CCTV image in connection with an incident near to the football stadium on May 15.

It showed a blonde woman holding a can with her arm raised in the air.

A 28-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged and will appear in court at a later date.

Police Scotland said its inquiry into disorder in Glasgow, which followed Rangers’ last game of their victorious Scottish Premiership season, is ongoing.

A total of 30 arrests have been made in relation to events in George Square and one from near Ibrox.