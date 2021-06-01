Police investigating after firearm discharged in street

Police are investigating after a shot was fired in a town street in the early hours of the morning.
No-one was injured but a window was damaged in the incident in Meadowhead Road in Craigneuk near Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.
Officers said the firearm was discharged at about 1.40am on Tuesday outside a house in the street and urged anyone with information to contact them.
Detective Inspector David Lamont of Lanarkshire CID said: “The discharge of a firearm is extremely dangerous, thankfully in this instance no-one was injured but we are keen to trace those responsible as soon as possible.
“I would encourage anyone who has any information, or who may have been in the area around the time of this incident and saw anything suspicious to contact police as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0291 of May 31 2021.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe