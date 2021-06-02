Two more arrests over Rangers fans’ title win celebrations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two more people have been charged in connection with the disorder in Glasgow’s George Square on the day of Rangers’ title win last month.

Thousands of supporters gathered in the square in the city centre on Saturday May 15 after the club won their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011.

Police Scotland said on Wednesday that two men, aged 25 and 37, have now been arrested and charged.

They were released on an undertaking to appear at a later court hearing.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The latest arrests take the total made in connection with the George Square disorder to 32 with one arrest over an incident near Ibrox Stadium on the same day.