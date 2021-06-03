Four more arrests over Rangers fans’ title win celebrations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Four more people have been charged in connection with the disorder in Glasgow’s George Square on the day of Rangers’ title win last month.

Thousands of supporters ignored Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and gathered in the square on Saturday May 15 after the club won their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011.

Police said that four men, aged 19, 38, 58 and 35, have been arrested and charged in connection with the disorder in the city centre.

They have been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

There have now been 36 arrests in connection with the George Square disorder and one arrest over an incident near Ibrox Stadium on the same day.