Police appeal for witnesses after daylight knife attack on man in street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man was seriously injured by two blade-wielding attackers in broad daylight in Bearsden, police said.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to hospital after his attackers made off in a black hatchback car after the armed assault on Speirs Road at about 1.10pm on Wednesday.

They sped off in the direction of Maryhill in Glasgow, said Police Scotland.

Detectives are carrying out door-to-door inquiries and analysing CCTV for clues to lead them to the suspects.

Detective Sergeant Vincent Smith, of Police Scotland’s Glasgow CID, said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and we are asking for the public’s help to trace those responsible.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time of the incident and have any information that could assist with our investigation that you come forward and speak to police.

“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage that may help with our enquiries, please get in contact.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1623 of June 2 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.