Teenager in a critical condition after being rescued from river

A teenager is in a critical condition in hospital after being rescued from a river.
Police Scotland said he was pulled from the River Gryffe near to Auchans Farm, Houston, Renfrewshire, on Wednesday evening.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a teenage boy in the River Gryfe near to Auchans Farm around 6.50pm on Wednesday, 2 June.
“The boy was recovered from the water and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where he remains in a critical condition.
“Inquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe