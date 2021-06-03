Teenager in a critical condition after being rescued from river

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A teenager is in a critical condition in hospital after being rescued from a river.

Police Scotland said he was pulled from the River Gryffe near to Auchans Farm, Houston, Renfrewshire, on Wednesday evening.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a teenage boy in the River Gryfe near to Auchans Farm around 6.50pm on Wednesday, 2 June.

“The boy was recovered from the water and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where he remains in a critical condition.

“Inquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”