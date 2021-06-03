Pensioner whose body was found in her flat named as Esther Brown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pensioner whose body was found in her flat in suspicious circumstances has been named by police as Esther Brown.

Detectives probing the killing of the 67-year-old at her home in West Princes Street in the Woodlands area of Glasgow confirmed her identity at a news briefing on Thursday.

She was last seen on Friday, and her body was discovered at around 4pm on Tuesday.

A postmortem examination was being carried out on Thursday to determine her cause of death.

Officers are hunting “whoever is responsible for this woman’s death” and have appealed for witnesses.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Suzie Chow said officers are following a “number of lines of inquiry”.

She said: “It is imperative that we trace whoever is responsible for this woman’s death as soon as possible.

“The area of West Princes Street is very residential and we are sure that there will be people who may have witnessed something untoward in the lead-up to the discovery of the woman’s body yesterday.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem to you, please contact us as soon as possible.”