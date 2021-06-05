Fifth person charged after alleged petrol-bombing of family home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fifth man has been charged in connection with an alleged petrol-bombing of a family home with a young child inside.

Police Scotland have arrested a 23-year-old following the wilful fireraising at a property on Cumberland Road in Greenock, Inverclyde.

The incident happened on September 19.

He is due to appear in Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday and a report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Superintendent Gerry McBride said: “This is the fifth arrest and charge in connection with the incident at Cumberland Road and another significant development in our investigations into a number of fireraisings in the area.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone with information to contact police.”