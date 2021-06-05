Cyclist found at roadside in critical condition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A cyclist who was found injured at the side of the road in Dundee is in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to City Road at around 2.20pm on Friday and the 32-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The road was shut and reopened at around 4.40pm.

Road Policing Sergeant Gordon Dickson said: “It’s important that we establish exactly what happened here and so I am appealing to any pedestrians or motorists who were in the area but have not yet spoken to police to get in touch.

“If you have a dashcam, please check back and see if there is any footage that could be useful to our investigation.”