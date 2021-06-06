Teenage boy dies after collision with bus while cycling

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A teenage cyclist has been killed in a collision with a bus, police have said.

The 15-year-old boy died at the scene and road policing officers are now investigating the circumstances of the fatal crash.

He had been riding his bike along Baird Terrace in Harthill, on the North Lanarkshire and West Lothian border, at approximately 8.10pm on Saturday when he collided with the bus that was heading south on Church Street.

Emergency services attended but the teenager, who has not been named, had died before he could be taken to hospital.

The 58-year-old female driver of the bus was taken to Wishaw General Hospital as a precaution.

Appealing for witnesses, Sergeant Ryan McAuley said: “A teenager has lost his life as a result of this collision and our thoughts at this time are with his family and friends.

“It is imperative that we establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“A number of people were in the area at the time and we are asking those who have not already spoken to police to get in contact with us.

“You may also have dash-cam footage and we would ask you to check back and come forward with it.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 3610 of Saturday June 5 2021.