Teenage cyclist killed in crash with bus was ‘quiet boy with a heart of gold’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The family of a teenage cyclist who died after a crash with a bus have described him as a “quiet boy with a heart of gold”.

Jay Gallacher had been riding his bike along Baird Terrace in Harthill, on the North Lanarkshire and West Lothian border, at approximately 8.10pm on Saturday when he collided with a bus heading south on Church Street.

Emergency services attended but the 15-year-old died before he could be taken to hospital.

His family have now issued a statement through Police Scotland paying tribute to the youngster.

It said: “On the evening of Saturday June 5, our whole world changed forever. Our beautiful 15-year-old son, Jay Gallacher sadly lost his life.

“Jay’s loss to our family cannot be described in words and he will be sorely missed.

“Jay was a much-loved son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many.

“We were all looking forward to celebrating his milestone 16th birthday in August.

“He was a quiet boy with a heart of gold, who would do anything for anyone.

“He loved playing computer games and riding on his bike and always had a cheeky smile that would light up a room wherever he went.”

Jay Gallacher (Police Scotland/PA)

The 58-year-old female driver of the bus was taken to Wishaw General Hospital as a precaution.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 3610 of Saturday June 5 2021.

The statement from Jay’s family added: “We would like to thank everyone who has sent us messages of condolence and all our family and friends who are supporting us through this difficult time.

“Although we are overwhelmed by the support we are receiving, we would now appreciate privacy to grieve our loss.

“Jay, you will always be in our hearts. Fly high son, until we meet again.”