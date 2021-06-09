Daily coronavirus cases in Scotland hit 16-week high

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland has recorded its highest number of new coronavirus cases in almost four months, the latest data shows.

A total of 1,011 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since February 17 and 316 more than the previous day.

But the test positivity rate – the percentage of tests returning a positive result – was 3%, down from 5% on Tuesday.

Hospital figures have also remained the same, with 121 patients on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, no change on the previous day, though the number in intensive care increased by two to 14.

As at 6 June 2021, 10,130 COVID-related deaths registered. 8 registered in the latest week, no change from previous week. 7 deaths in hospitals; 1 death in care home. https://t.co/fytD8gKj35 #NRSStats #COVID-19 #pandemic #NRSStats pic.twitter.com/UVhZoQJ8Ca — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) June 9, 2021

One Covid-19 death was recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities under that measure to 7,678.

Separate figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) however – which include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19 – show the true number of fatalities is 10,130.

The NRS data, also released on Wednesday, shows the number of deaths involving coronavirus in Scotland has remained the same as last week.

Eight deaths were recorded between May 31 and June 6, the same as the previous seven-day period.

Three of the deaths occurred in South Ayrshire, with two in both Glasgow and North Lanarkshire.

One death was recorded in the Scottish Borders.

(PA Graphics)

Seven deaths occurred in hospitals while one took place in a care home.

One of those who died was aged under 65, two were aged 65-74, and five were over 75.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

It comes amid the continuing campaign to ensure Scots receive both doses of a vaccine against the virus as soon as possible.

NHS Lothian has launched drop-in vaccine centres for people aged 40 and over who require a first or second dose of AstraZeneca.

Tomorrow, DROP-IN CLINICS for OVER 40s will open at Lowland Hall and Pyramids vaccination centres. Anyone over 40 who needs their 1st dose or 2nd dose of Astra Zeneca (after 8 weeks) are welcome – no appointment needed! Read more: https://t.co/iQHekXNsFp pic.twitter.com/b1Ms8GILpt — NHS Lothian (@NHS_Lothian) June 8, 2021

Anyone over the age of 40 who has not yet had their first dose can attend the clinic without an appointment, while those awaiting their second dose can turn up as long as their first injection was at least eight weeks before.

The clinics will run at Lowland Hall and Pyramids vaccination centres until Sunday for 10 hours each day.

NHS Lothian has teamed up with the armed forces, with 36 Army personnel deployed to help deliver vaccines across all of the centres.

Pat Wynne, the health board’s nurse director of primary and community care, said: “This is a really exciting step for us because it means we can reach a lot of people really quickly to help give them some protection, which is obviously vital to help beat new variants and keep people well.

“We are delighted to team up with the British armed forces again. Our teams have previously worked with them in two of our vaccination centres and we invited them to return to provide extra capacity across our centres as part of this race.

“They will join our teams at the routine appointment clinics and in the drop-in clinics.”