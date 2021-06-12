Dozens of e-scooters stolen in early morning raid

More than 100 e-scooters have been stolen from a business in Midlothian.

Police said the stolen scooters are worth around £100,000 in total and are urging people to keep an eye out for them on selling sites.

The theft took place in the early hours of Friday at business premises on Dryden Road, Loanhead.

Between 100 and 150 e-scooters of various brands were taken, with the thieves likely using a van or lorry to transport them.

The stolen models include scooters branded Xiaomi pro 2, SAB tech 9 pro and MS65 replicas.

We are investigating the theft of 100-150 boxed e-scooters from a premises in #Loanhead which happened in the early hours of Friday morning (11 June). They are valued at approx £100,000. Any info on the theft call 101 & quote 0616 of 11 June. Read more⬇️https://t.co/QaukFya5da pic.twitter.com/DbotrnmJTc — Lothians & Scottish Borders Police (@LothBordPolice) June 12, 2021

Detective Constable John Lumsden, from Dalkeith Police Station, said: “Initial inquiries have been carried out into this theft and we continue to review CCTV from the premises and those nearby.

“I’d ask anyone with private or business CCTV covering the area to check their footage and provide any to us as soon as possible.

“Despite this happening overnight, I’d ask anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles in our around the premises in the early hours of Friday morning to report any sightings to officers.

“Due to the number of stolen goods it is likely that the suspects had to load these into a van or lorry over a period of time.

“I’d ask anyone who has recently been offered an e-scooter, or seen new advertisements online for selling sites matching the above description, to report this to officers so that we can investigate.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0616 of June 11.