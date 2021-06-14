Police release new images over Rangers fans’ disorder in George Square

Police Scotland have released new images of people they want to contact over the disorder in Glasgow’s George Square on the day of Rangers’ title win last month.

Thousands of supporters ignored Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and gathered in the square on Saturday May 15 after the club won their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011.

There were 47 injuries to police officers trying to control large crowds, said the force.

There have been 39 arrests in connection with the George Square disorder and one arrest over an incident near Ibrox Stadium on the same day.

A dedicated inquiry team was set up following large scale disorder and they are working extensively to track down those involved.

Police Scotland has now released new images of people it wishes to speak with in connection with the disorder.