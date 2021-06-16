Man appears in court on murder charge over body found in hospital grounds

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man whose body was found in hospital grounds, authorities said.

Ben McCulloch, 26, appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday where he was remanded in custody, said the Crown Office.

Stephen Quigley was found dead in the grounds of Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley (Police Scotland/PA)

He is accused of killing Stephen Quigley, 26, from Neilston, East Renfrewshire, who was found dead near the Royal Alexandra Hospital off Craw Road in Paisley on March 24.

No pleas were entered, the Crown Office said.

McCulloch is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The case was committed for further re-examination and McCulloch is expected to appear in court again within the next eight days.