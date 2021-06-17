Thursday, June 17th 2021 Show Links
Man and teenage boy arrested over Rangers disorder

By Press Association
June 17, 2021, 3:37 pm
Rangers fans celebrate in George Square after Rangers win the Scottish Premiership title (Jane Barlow/PA)

A man and a teenage boy have been arrested over disorder in Glasgow’s George Square as Rangers fans celebrated the club’s league title win.

Thousands of supporters ignored Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and gathered in the square on Saturday May 15 after the club lifted their first Scottish Premiership championship trophy since 2011.

There were 47 injuries among police officers as they tried to control large crowds, said the force.

There have been 43 arrests in connection with the George Square disorder (Jane Barlow/PA)

A 48-year-old and a 13-year-old boy were the latest to be arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The man has been released but is due to appear in court at a later date.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal for both individuals.

It means there have now been 43 arrests in connection with the George Square disorder and one arrest over an incident near Ibrox Stadium on the same day.

A dedicated inquiry police team was set up following the disorder.

