13 charged over anti-social mass car event with ‘extremely high’ risk of injury

Thirteen men have been charged over a large illegal gathering where cars performed dangerous stunts including “burnouts” and where the risk of serious injury to bystanders was “extremely high”, said police.

The men, aged between 19 and 35, were charged following the mass meeting at Queens Links Leisure Park, Aberdeen, on May 29, said Police Scotland.

The area was busy with families enjoying restaurants at the time as cars drove at speed through groups of pedestrians and people held on to vehicles, the force said.

Some of those charged had their cars seized under anti-social driving legislation, while eight of the drivers have already been “dealt with in relation to careless driving”.

Five will be reported in relation to alleged dangerous driving, the force added, saying if they are convicted they face a ban and potentially having to resit their tests.

Officers continue to review footage for other potential offences, the force said.

Sergeant Steve Manson, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “This was not just a case of some friends meeting up.

“This was a large-scale, unauthorised car event with significant anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving in a busy car park where families were visiting the entertainment complexes and nearby restaurants.

“The potential consequences of serious injury or worse to an innocent bystander was extremely high.

“We are aware that there was a smaller event the following weekend and we will continue to review CCTV for further offences.

“If you were at either of the events and carried out one of these dangerous manoeuvres, you can expect a knock on the door from some of our officers.”