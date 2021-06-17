Scottish branches join centenary celebrations of British Legion

An armed forces organisation in Scotland is celebrating 100 years since the creation of the British Legion.

Four ex-service groups came together at St Cuthbert’s Church in Edinburgh on June 18 1921 while the country was still reeling from the aftermath of the First World War, marking the start of the national charity.

A year of centenary celebrations is now being launched in recognition of the institution, which has Legion Scotland still at its centre.

Claire Armstrong, chief executive of Legion Scotland, said: “We are extremely proud to have reached our centenary year.

“It is a momentous occasion, not only for us as an organisation but for the wider public.

The centenary will be marked with a year of celebrations (Mark Owens/Legion Scotland/PA)

“Since our formation, the Legion has stood as a collective voice for the ex-service community in Scotland and this continues today.

“Although we were founded in the aftermath of the Great War, there have been many conflicts since, and it’s vital that all veterans are supported and remembered regardless of when and where they served.

“Legion Scotland’s heart is in local communities with more than 20,000 members, 142 branches and 60 clubs in towns and villages across the country.

“No national or local wreath-laying ceremony would be complete without Legion representation and while many people associate November as the time of remembrance, we ensure that war memorials all over Scotland remain an important focal point for commemorations throughout the year.

“Today we are delighted to kick off our centenary celebration by honouring those that came before us, those that will come after us and most importantly all of the men and women in Scotland who have served and are serving our nation.”

A socially-distanced service of celebration and commemoration will be held at St Cuthbert’s Church at 11am on Friday.

More than 100 commemorative centenary wreaths will also be laid simultaneously at war memorials across the country by branch and club members.