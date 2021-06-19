Man hit by car in East Ayrshire attempted murder

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by a car in East Ayrshire in an attempted murder.
The 25-year-old was hit on Main Street in Newmilns at around 2.45pm on Friday.
He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock, where his condition is stable.
Police described the car involved as a white SUV-type vehicle.
Detective Sergeant Keith Hyndes, from Kilmarnock Police Station, said: “This has been a terrifying experience for the man involved, and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.
“The area was also busy with other vehicles, and would like people to check if they have any dash cam footage they could provide to us.”