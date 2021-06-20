Conservative councillor’s house set on fire in latest in series of attacks

The home of a Conservative councillor in South Lanarkshire has been set on fire in the latest in a serious of attacks on the politician.

Police are treating the blaze at Graeme Campbell’s property in Fortrose Gardens, Strathaven, as suspicious.

Officers said they were called at around 12.20am on Saturday.

Two cars were set on fire and the blaze spread to the house, causing significant damage.

Councillor Graeme Campbell’s home has twice been targeted by organised crime. No arrests. Last night came third attack, which could have killed. This is attempted murder. Despite ‘urgent response marker’ on home, it took 40+ min for police to attend.https://t.co/vMgC9FNLaQ — Russell Findlay (@RussellFindlay1) June 19, 2021

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze and there were no injuries.

The Scottish Conservatives said it was the third time Mr Campbell’s home has been targeted.

The party’s shadow community safety minister Russell Findlay said: “Councillor Campbell and his wife could have been killed in this disgusting and cowardly attack.

“They are understandably devastated. These are decent, law-abiding people and it is the third time their home has been targeted.

“I will be seeking assurances from the Scottish Government, Crown Office and Police Scotland that this attack is investigated to the fullest possible extent.

“There must be zero tolerance towards any attack of this nature. Organised criminals prey on communities across Scotland. Fire is indiscriminate and even where the intent is to intimidate, it can kill.”

Mr Findlay earlier wrote on Twitter that “it took 40+ min for police to attend” the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm police officers were dealing with two serious and ongoing incidents when the call was received.

“Police were advised those involved were safe and officers attended as quickly as possible. We are engaging and supporting those affected by this incident and are currently appealing for any information which could assist the investigation.”

Officers said a man in dark clothing was seen in the area around the time the fire started.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin McGhee said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident. Did you notice anything suspicious or see anyone acting oddly?

“I would ask any motorists or taxi-drivers with dash cam devices to check their footage as the device may have captured images which could assist our investigation. Any small piece of information could assist us in identifying who is responsible for this attack.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101.