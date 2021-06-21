Scotland’s pubs ‘set for £2.8m boost’ if team progresses to Euro 2020 knockouts

Scotland’s pubs will be in for a £2.8 million boost if the national team qualifies for the next round of Euro 2020, according to a trade body.

The Scottish Beer and Pub Association (SBPA) predicts an estimated 720,000 pints additional would be sold for the next round of games if a win against Croatia puts them through.

The trade body also expects the Tartan Army to buy 360,000 pints during the last group stage game of the competition on Tuesday.

Emma McClarkin, SBPA chief executive, said: “We expect Scotland fans to buy 360,000 pints in the pub while watching the match against Croatia and if we manage to qualify, an additional 720,000 pints will be sold for the next round, giving the trade a boost of £2.8 million.

“It’s going to be a nail-biter of a match but if results go Scotland’s way and we qualify, fans may buy even more pints to celebrate getting through to the knockout stages.”

If Scotland beat Croatia, they stand a strong chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time ever.

The trade association estimates some 700,000 pints will be sold on Tuesday in Scotland, with 360,000 of those being sold during the game itself.