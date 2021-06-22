Dolphins returned to the sea after being stranded on north coast beach

A pod of dolphins has been refloated after becoming stranded on a beach on the north coast of Scotland.

Members of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue were called to Balnakeil Beach near Durness in Sutherland at around 10.45pm on Monday after a member of the public noticed four white-beaked dolphins in difficulty.

Conservationists spent more than four hours trying to refloat the marine mammals which had become stranded around 20 metres from the water.

Durness Coastguard Rescue Team were also dispatched to the beach to stand by in case help was needed as members of the public were at the scene.

The four dolphins were successfully returned to the open sea on the tide at around 3.30am.