Cat has front leg amputated after ‘bite’ turns out to be gunshot wound

A cat has had its front leg amputated after it was shattered by a gun pellet.

Tigger’s owners in Galston, East Ayrshire, thought the deep wound to his front paw was the result of an animal bite.

An animal welfare charity was notified of the incident on May 22 and further inspection found he had been shot.

The Scottish SPCA found a gun pellet embedded in his paw and the extent of his injury meant the leg had to be amputated.

Tigger’s leg was so badly damaged that it had to be amputated (Scottish SPCA/PA)

Caitlin Rea, inspector for the charity, said: “This has been an incredibly upsetting and stressful time for Tigger’s owners.

“Tigger’s front leg was completely shattered by the pellet. The vet had no choice but to remove the limb.

“We are asking that anyone in the area who might know what happened to come forward.

“This appears to be a deliberate attempt to harm or kill an animal which is a criminal offence punishable by law.

“While we don’t want to worry pet owners in the area, we would ask that people be vigilant until we find out the circumstances surrounding the shooting of Tigger.

“We are working with Police Scotland to establish the full circumstances of what happened. If anyone has any information they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”