Daily coronavirus cases hit new high with almost 3,000 recorded

Almost 3,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Scotland in the last 24 hours – the second day in a row the number has hit a record high.

The latest data shows there were 2,999 positive tests for the virus, which is a slight increase on the 2,969 recorded on Wednesday.

The test positivity rate is at 7.7%, up from 7.3% the previous day, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Thursday.

A total of 40,952 tests were carried out, down from 42,310 the previous day.

2,193,315 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 2,999 to 263,710 Sadly 5 more patients who tested positive have died (7,706 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/wh9xhgivX4 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 24, 2021

Five deaths of coronavirus patients were recorded, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 7,706.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously said the vaccination programme is breaking the link between cases and the number of serious illnesses from Covid-19.

But she cautioned that a rise in cases will still put “huge pressure” on the NHS and “cause suffering and loss”.

Thursday’s statistics also show there were 177 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19 – up six in 24 hours – and 17 patients in intensive care, down one.