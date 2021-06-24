Robert the Bruce descendant to be installed as Governor of Edinburgh Castle

A descendant of Robert the Bruce is to be installed as Governor of Edinburgh Castle in a specially adapted version of the traditional ceremony.

Major General Alastair Bruce of Crionaich will formally take up the position at the event at 6.45pm on Thursday in the historic fortified building.

Maj Gen Bruce, who is a descendant of the former king of Scotland, chose the date because it is the anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314.

The post has evolved to become largely ceremonial (MoD Crown)

He assumed the role two years ago on June 24 2019, however all attempts to stage installation had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

Maj Gen Bruce said: “This appointment belongs to Scotland and it’s my opportunity to explain what it is, how it works and what its story tells us of the Castle, the Army in Scotland and our shared history at the heart of Edinburgh.”

The purpose of installation is to formally present the new governor to the Commander of the Garrison.

The Queen’s affirmation, countersigned by the First Minister, is read out during the ceremony and the castle’s key is presented to him, symbolising that he takes on responsibility for the castle and its role to protect Scotland.

Duties are now principally ceremonial and maintain the castle’s iconic military traditions.

There have been governors of Edinburgh Castle for more than 1,000 years and its role, importance and duties have evolved through time.