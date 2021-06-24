Malta, Madeira and the Balearics added to Scotland’s green travel list

Malta, Madeira and the Balearics are among destinations added to Scotland’s international travel green list.

The latest changes mean people coming from these destinations will face no quarantine requirements, after they come into effect from 4am on Wednesday.

It follows the latest review of the “traffic light” risk warning system for international travel.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “From the outset, we have said caution is required regarding international travel and people should think very carefully about travelling abroad as situations can suddenly change.

“We continue to work closely with the other home nations and are cautiously supportive of exploring options for the easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from countries on the amber list – but only if the clinical advice supports it and if systems are in place to ensure the wider safety of the Scottish population.”

A number of destinations – including Tunisia and Uganda – have been added to the red list which requires managed isolation for 10 days on return.

Other destinations added to the green list include Antigua, Barbados, Barbuda, Dominica and Grenada.

UK overseas territories now included are Anguilla and Montserrat, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Pitcairn, and Turks and Caicos Islands.

Joanne Dooey, president of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA), said: “Any destination going on the green list which has a route from Scotland is welcome.

“The Balearic Islands are one of the most popular destinations for Scots to travel on holiday.

“The additional Caribbean destinations are also good news.

“Being able to travel to amber countries if you have been double vaccinated is the next positive move we need.

“We need to bring back customer confidence that holidays can be booked now.”