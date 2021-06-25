Elderly driver accused over crash death of boy, three, dies before court case

An elderly driver who was arrested over a fatal road crash which resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy has died.

Xander Irvine was walking along Morningside Road in Edinburgh with his mother Victoria when he was hit by a car on June 30 last year.

The red Kia mounted the pavement and crashed into a shop front. Xander was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

His mother was taken to hospital but later released.

Police at the scene in Morningside Road, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

A 91-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with the incident with the case yet to call at court.

However, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) confirmed the case is now closed after Edith Duncan recently died.

A spokeswoman said: “As the accused is now deceased, criminal proceedings are at an end.”

Hundreds of mourners, residents and business owners lined the street to pay their respects at Xander’s funeral procession on July 9 last year.

The funeral cortege of Xander Irvine (Jane Barlow/PA)

In a statement previously released by the family, they said: “Xander Paul Thomas Irvine, three years old, was out for a walk in Morningside with his mother on Tuesday afternoon when a tragic accident occurred.

“Xander was a very happy, bubbly, intelligent little boy who was very dearly loved by his parents Victoria and Paul.

“Xander was a real chatterbox who just loved books, playing with all sorts of vehicles and his Lego.

“Victoria and Paul are devastated and feel as if their hearts have been ripped out.

“Xander will be so very sorely missed by them both and all his family and friends in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“What will we do without you, Xander?”