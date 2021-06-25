Two arrested after policewoman hit by car

Two men have been arrested following the attempted murder of a police officer.

The 28-year-old female officer sustained serious leg injuries when she was struck by a car in Eglinton Place, Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, on Tuesday and she remains in hospital.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and will appear before Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Monday.

Two men have been arrested following the attempted murder of a female police officer in Kilwinning in the early hours of Tuesday, 22 June, 2021.https://t.co/RHdJ0OZKUD pic.twitter.com/tE8rNezdSk — North Ayrshire Police (@AyrshireNPolice) June 25, 2021

A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the incident and is due before Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch, from Kilmarnock CID, said: “I would like to thank members of the public for their positive response to this appeal and also reassure the local community that Police Scotland will continue to tackle violent crime, ensuring the area is a safe place for everyone.”