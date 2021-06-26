Spanish Civil War memorial vandalised

Police are investigating after a memorial to volunteers who fought against fascism in the Spanish Civil War was defaced.

The commemorative stone in Duchess Park, Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, was vandalised with graffiti including “Franco” and “vermin” as well as what are thought to be fascist symbols.

The memorial is dedicated to North Lanarkshire volunteers who went to Spain to fight against General Franco’s fascist rebellion.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the incident was reported to police on Saturday and inquiries were continuing.

MSPs have condemned the desecration of the memorial.

This graffiti appearing weeks before annual commemorations is particularly callous. The right-wing nature of it is concerning. I'll shortly be in touch with the committee at the park to see what support they need. If anyone has information about the vandalism get in touch. https://t.co/OSezj9xCh1 — Gillian Mackay (@GillianMacMSP) June 26, 2021

Scottish Green MSP for Central Scotland, Gillian Mackay, tweeted: “This graffiti appearing weeks before annual commemorations is particularly callous.

“The right-wing nature of it is concerning. I’ll shortly be in touch with the committee at the park to see what support they need. If anyone has information about the vandalism get in touch.”

SNP MSP for Motherwell and Wishaw, Clare Adamson, also tweeted the image, saying she is “absolutely gutted to see this on a memorial”.

North Lanarkshire Council said in a statement: “We’re very sad to learn the Spanish Civil War Memorial at the Duchess of Hamilton Park in Motherwell has been subject to an appalling act of vandalism.

“We urge anyone with any information to contact @policescotland on 101.”