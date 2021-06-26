Life-saving bible among items preserved in £4 million museum upgrade

A bible which saved the life of a soldier is among the artefacts preserved through a £4 million revamp of a museum at Stirling Castle.

The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum closed in September 2018 for the renovation, and will open on Wednesday.

Among the objects on show is a bible which saved the life of Private Robert Wren, with the damage still clearly visible.

Private Robert Wren’s bible saved his life (Alan Peebles/PA)

Elsewhere in the museum, the wallet, notebook and photographs which stopped a bullet and saved the life of Private James Beveridge are on display.

Stirling Castle was the Argyll’s depot from 1873 to 1964 and remains thought of as the regiment’s home.

There are more than 5,000 objects in the museum’s collection and the renovation involved creating a new floor to expand the items on show.

Further changes include opening up the original vaults on the ground floor, improving access and developing conservation standard display cases to preserve the historic items.

Private James Beveridge’s possession stopped a bullet (Alan Peebles/PA)

The museum operates through a partnership agreement with Historic Environment Scotland, which runs Stirling Castle, and supported the renovation, as did donors including the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

Richard Hickson, the museum’s chief executive officer, said: “We approach an incredibly important achievement as we prepare to reopen our doors after almost three years of hard work.

“Setting itself against the broader history of Scotland, our museum tells a fascinating story covering significant periods in Scottish history.

“From the Highland clearances and the industrialisation of west-central Scotland to shipbuilding and engineering on Clydeside, we have brought to life the activities of the regiment’s soldiers and their families, both in Scotland and across the globe.”

Inside the upgraded museum (Alan Peebles/PA)

Alex Paterson, Historic Environment Scotland chief executive, said: “We are pleased to see the museum ready to reopen its doors after what has been a sizeable endeavour to reimagine and retell the story of The Argylls.

“The Argylls are a key part of the fabric and story of the castle, which spans many hundreds of years, and we are delighted to have been able to support this work both through grant funding and the contribution of expert staff across the organisation to whom I’d like to express my thanks.”