Stadiums ‘could be full as early as August 10’

Stadiums in Scotland could be full as early as August 10, the country’s national clinical director has suggested.

Professor Jason Leitch indicated that the planned end of social distancing rules will allow large-scale events like concerts, festivals and sporting fixtures to go ahead.

A crowd of 16,500 watched the British and Irish Lions at Murrayfield on Saturday, while Hampden has hosted crowds of up to 12,000 during Euro 2020.

Socially-distanced fans watched the Lions beat Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Despite rising coronavirus case numbers and uncertainty over the impact of the Delta variant, restrictions in Scotland are set to ease to Level 0 on July 19, but at this stage there will still be a limit on the number of fans at venues.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signalled all “major remaining legal restrictions” could then be lifted on August 9, two games into the new football season.

Prof Leitch told the BBC’s The Sunday Show: “On August 9 all physical distancing is removed and the limits on event sizes are removed.

“I would write that in your diary in pencil not Sharpie marker, for now.”

Asked if stadiums will be full again on this date, he said: “They can on August 10 but we have had to learn that new word, that ‘indicative’ word.

“We’re vaccinating 300,000 people every 10 days, that’s a lot of vaccine. This six weeks buys us quite a lot of vaccine time.”

Fans at TRNSMT festival in 2019 (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Scottish Premiership season is due to kick off on July 31, while the TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow Green has been moved to September 10-12.

Prof Leitch’s comments come as the latest coronavirus figures show Scotland recorded one death and 2,639 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The data from the Scottish Government means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,712.

A total of 31,695 tests reported results in the past 24 hours.

2,220,452 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 2,639 to 270,932 Sadly 1 more patient who tested positive has died (7,712 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/IEM0cnltl1 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 27, 2021

The daily test positivity rate was 8.9%, no change on the previous day.

The total number of people to have tested positive for the virus in Scotland is now 270,932.

There were 196 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19 – down one in 24 hours – and 17 in intensive care, also down one.

So far, 3,747,510 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,679,357 have had their second.

Meanwhile, a Scottish council has warned of Covid-19 cases linked to a boat trip operator.

Highland Council said its health protection team has been notified of cases linked to Oban Sea Tours.

It has asked customers who took the two-hour circular tour from the North Pier at 12.30pm on June 19, the same time on June 20 and also at 3pm that day, or at 10pm on June 21, to self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the tour.

They are also asked to book a PCR test regardless of whether they have symptoms.