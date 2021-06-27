Three-strong gang attack leaves man with serious head injury

A man suffered a serious head injury after being attacked by a gang of three men.

The 47-year-old was set upon in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, on Saturday night.

He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment following the attack, which happened on Houston Road near Crosslee Park.

Police said the gang left the scene by continuing along Houston Road then heading towards Houston Primary School.

Detective Constable Paul Fanning said: “Thankfully than man has been released from hospital and has not sustained life-threatening injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed the assault to get in contact with police.

“I would also ask if there is any motorists or homeowners with possible dashcam or CCTV footage that could assist with our investigation to come forward and speak to officers.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 4385 of Saturday 26 June 2021.”