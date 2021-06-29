Man in stable condition after late night assault by trio

A man is in a stable condition in hospital after he was assaulted by three men in West Dunbartonshire.

The incident happened at about 11.45pm on Stirling Road at its junction with Bellsmyre Avenue in Dumbarton.

A 23-year-old man was approached by three others – described as being between 18 and 25 years old – who assaulted him before heading towards Dumbarton town centre.

The man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital where staff describe his condition as stable.

Officers are checking relevant CCTV footage for any additional information on the suspects or the incident.

Detective Constable Geoff McKillop said: “The motive for this attack is unknown and a young man has been injured.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

“In particular, any motorists with dashcam devices, I would ask them to check their cameras and they may have captured an image which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0045 of 28 June 2021 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.