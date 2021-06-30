Young boy in hospital after being hit by car

A five-year-old boy is in hospital with serious leg injuries after being hit by a car in East Lothian.

The child was struck by a black Cherokee Jeep Sport in Tranent at around 2.05pm on Tuesday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, where his condition is described as stable.

Police said the car was travelling northbound on the A198 towards Tranent High Street when the crash occurred.

Sergeant Iain McIntyre, from Lothian and Borders road policing unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened and is yet to speak to police to please get in touch.

“We would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the area at the time of the incident to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.”

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101.