Coronavirus deaths ‘very low’ relative to high case numbers

The number of coronavirus-related deaths remains very low relative to cases, figures show.

New data published by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Wednesday shows 17 fatalities were registered where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate between June 21 and 27.

The latest weekly data comes after Scotland recorded its highest number of cases in one day since the pandemic began, with 3,285 positive tests on Monday – which was followed by 3,118 on Tuesday.

As at 27 June 2021, 10,168 COVID-related deaths registered. 17 registered in the latest week, 4 more than previous week. 14 deaths in hospitals; 3 deaths at home or in a non-institutional setting; no care home deaths. https://t.co/BWtMAA9rhP #NRSStats #COVID-19 #pandemic pic.twitter.com/UIVO273ZWS — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) June 30, 2021

Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services, said: “The number of deaths has risen slightly in recent weeks but is still very low relative to the number of Covid-19 cases.”

Of the 17 fatalities in the latest week, he added: “Two deaths were aged under 65, five were aged 65-74 and there were 10 deaths in people aged 75 or over. Four were female and thirteen were male.

“Fourteen deaths were in hospitals, three deaths were at home or in a non-institutional setting. No care home deaths were registered in week 25.”

The NRD statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

2,238,776 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 3,118 to 277,335 Sadly 1 more patient who tested positive has died (7,713 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/P5LOqPEZoV — Scottish Government (@scotgov) June 29, 2021

Under this measurement, 10,168 deaths have been registered in Scotland.

Two of the latest deaths occurred each in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Edinburgh, Clackmannanshire, East Ayrshire and Midlothian.

Dundee, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, Renfrewshire and South Lanarkshire all recorded one death each.

The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland over the week was 1,043, 24 – 2% more than the five-year average.