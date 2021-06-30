More images released of Rangers fans sought over George Square disorder

Police have released new images of people they want to contact over the disorder in Glasgow’s George Square on the day Rangers lifted the league trophy.

Thousands of supporters ignored Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and massed in the square after Rangers’ last game of their victorious Scottish Premiership season on May 15.

A dedicated inquiry team was set up following large scale disorder and it is working to track down those involved.

We are releasing images of a number of individuals they believe can assist their enquires as they continue to investigate a large scale disturbance that occurred on Saturday 15 May 2021 in and around George Square in Glasgow. Full details: https://t.co/ArbhsKvrGx pic.twitter.com/DShzYIWR2z — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 30, 2021

On Wednesday, police released new images of people they want to trace in connection with the disorder.

Anyone who recognises those shown in the images is asked to contact police by phoning 101.

Meanwhile, a further arrest has been made in relation to the inquiry.

Police Scotland said a 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

There have now been 48 arrests in connection with the George Square disorder and one arrest over an incident near Ibrox Stadium on the same day.