Man killed in motorcycle crash named by police

Police have named a motorcyclist who died in a crash in the Highlands.

Andy McDiarmid, 51, from Nairnshire, was riding a black and red Honda CBR bike when he was involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit van.

The incident happened on the A82 south of Inverness, at the junction for the Loch Ness Country House Hotel, at around 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Man named following fatal crash on the A82 We can confirm that the motorcyclist who died following a crash on the A82 south of Inverness on Tues 29 June, was Andy McDiarmid, aged 51, from Nairnshire. His family have asked for privacy at this time.More: https://t.co/N04DPFSw0q pic.twitter.com/HYJjB7Lteo — Northern Police (@northernPolice) July 1, 2021

Mr McDiarmid suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver was not injured.

Sergeant David Miller, of Police Scotland’s Highlands and Islands roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr McDiarmid and inquiries continue into the full circumstances of what happened.”