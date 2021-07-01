Man killed in motorcycle crash named by police

Police have named a motorcyclist who died in a crash in the Highlands.
Andy McDiarmid, 51, from Nairnshire, was riding a black and red Honda CBR bike when he was involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit van.
The incident happened on the A82 south of Inverness, at the junction for the Loch Ness Country House Hotel, at around 7.45pm on Tuesday.
Mr McDiarmid suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The van driver was not injured.
Sergeant David Miller, of Police Scotland’s Highlands and Islands roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr McDiarmid and inquiries continue into the full circumstances of what happened.”