Royal Botanic Garden to co-host global augmented reality artwork

Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Garden is to host an augmented reality exhibition being held simultaneously across six countries.

Work by an international group of leading artists will be on show in 12 gardens in the UK, USA, South Africa, Canada, Israel and Australia in September.

They include the Eden Project in Cornwall, Denver Botanic Gardens and Jerusalem Botanical Gardens.

#SeeingTheInvisible – an unprecedented augmented reality exhibition – will premiere at RBGE in September 2021 as one of 12 participating gardens across six countries. Discover more about @InvisibleArt_ at: https://t.co/M9Fko6QuC3@RBGECreative @OutsetArt @JerusalemBG pic.twitter.com/JwGGxEbG2P — RBGE (@TheBotanics) June 30, 2021

The Seeing the Invisible exhibition will encourage visitors to download an app to their smartphones, through which they will be able to view the international artwork in a mixture of floral settings across the world.

Among the artists taking part are Ai Weiwei, Refik Anadol, El Anatsui and Isaac Julien.

Mohammed Kazem, Sigalit Landau, Sarah Meyohas, Pamela Rosenkranz and Timur Si-Qin will also showcase their work.

Emma Nicolson, head of creative programming at Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, said: “Seeing the Invisible has found a way to transform the experience of visiting the gardens and how we engage with public artworks by bringing together the real world and the virtual world.

“I’m excited to see how this ground-breaking exhibition will encourage new visitors to the gardens and showcase this beautiful setting in a new light.”

Seeing the Invisible co-curator Hadas Maor said: “This exhibition allows artists who have not previously worked in AR to expand on ideas that are central to their practice in entirely new ways.

“In doing so, the exhibition engages a wide range of visitors with contemporary artworks, including a number that address critical issues around the environment, through this exciting new medium.”