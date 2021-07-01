Police bid to trace missing 12-year-old girl

A 12-year-old girl has been missing from her home for two days.

Police Scotland said Katie McAleaney was last seen at her home in the Alexandria area in West Dunbartonshire at around 9pm on Tuesday.

Inquiries indicate she travelled by train to Edinburgh Waverley, and can be seen on the station’s CCTV at around 8.15am on Wednesday.

She is then believed to have travelled, most likely by train, to or around Cowdenbeath, Fife, at some point the same day.

Katie is described as being white Scottish, 5ft 4in and of slim build with long, brown hair.

Police Scotland have appealed for Katie to get in touch (Police Scotland/PA)

She was last seen wearing a black hooded top, blue jeans, white trainers and was carrying a small black bag.

Inspector David Connor from Dumbarton Police Station said: “Katie has gone missing previously, however given her age and the fact she is believed to have travelled some way, it is vital that we trace her and confirm she is safe and well.

“The CCTV images were taken from Edinburgh Waverley and I would urge anyone who noticed Katie there, or perhaps travelling elsewhere on Wednesday or today [Thursday], to please come forward.

“I would also appeal to Katie directly to please get in touch with someone to let us know she is okay. She is not in any trouble, however her family and police are concerned, and we must confirm her whereabouts.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dumbarton Police Station through 101, quoting incident number 3970 of Wednesday June 30.”