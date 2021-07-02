Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run with car

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run with a car in Renfrewshire.

The incident happened around 6am on Friday on Greenhill Road near the junction with Drums Road in Paisley.

A 61-year-old man was riding a blue Yamaha YZF motorcycle which was involved in the smash with a blue Renault Clio car.

However, the car failed to stop following the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Sergeant Jon Mochan said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are working to identify the car involved.

“Anyone with information is urged to come forward. In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a blue Renault Clio being driven in the area before or after the crash.

“In addition, I would ask that anyone with information regarding a Renault Clio car which may have recently sustained damage to the front of the vehicle, or been recently repaired, contact police.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0527 of 2 July.”