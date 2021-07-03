Appeal to find missing 75-year-old man

A search has been launched for a missing 75-year-old man who was last seen in Aberdeen.

Robin Green was last spotted in the Cornhill Road area of the city at approximately 10.30am on Friday and police are appealing for help to find him.

Mr Green is 5ft 10in with green eyes, short grey hair and stubble, and is of average build.

He was last known to be wearing a white and blue pinstriped shirt tucked into dark chino trousers.

Police Scotland also said he is known to walk the hills of the Upper and Lower Deeside area.

Officers are urging anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Green, or who has any information about his whereabouts, to call 101, quoting incident 1253 of Friday, 2 July.