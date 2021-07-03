Man, 86, dies after being hit by lorry on A9

An elderly man has died after being hit by a lorry on the A9 near Pitlochry.

The 86-year-old man, who has not been named, was killed when he was struck by a heavy goods vehicle travelling south between Blair Atholl and Pitlochry at approximately 10.35pm on Friday night.

Police closed the road, near the Killiecrankie area, for more than six hours while crash investigators examined the scene.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision, or drivers with dashcams who may have been driving in the area at the time.

Sergeant Paul Taylor, of Perth road policing, said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life.

“Our inquiries into the incident are continuing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened or who was driving in the area at the time, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 4064 of July 2 2021.