Teenager injured by armed gang in Glasgow

A teenager was attacked and injured by a gang of five thugs who appeared to be armed with machetes in Glasgow city centre.

The 16-year-old youth was treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary for a head injury following the violent assault on Thursday evening.

Footage of the assault posted to social media showed the hooded assailants hit the victim in the back of the head outside JD Sports on Argyle Street at the corner of Queen Street.

Appealing for witnesses and any videos of the incident, Detective Constable Graham Nicolson of Stewart Street CID said: “This was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the wider public.

“I am appealing to anyone in the area at the time who may have seen the men involved either before or after the incident to get in touch.

“Also, I would ask anyone who may have captured images or video footage on their mobile phones to contact us.

“If anyone was driving and may have captured footage on dashcam that could help with our inquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101, quoting incident 0387 of Thursday July 1, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.