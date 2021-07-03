Motorcyclist seriously injured in A90 crash with van

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a van on the A90.

The incident happened around 2.10pm on Friday when the green BMW R NineT motorbike collided with a white Fiat Fiorino van on the road’s junction with the A937, near Laurencekirk.

Emergency services attended and the 46-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 53-year-old male driver of the van was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for around 10 hours for an investigation to take place.

Sergeant Craig McNeill said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time and may have seen the van or the motorbike prior to the crash that you come forward and speak to officers.

“If there are any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area around that time, please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1879 of July 2.