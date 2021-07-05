Shed fire spreads to four homes

One man was treated by paramedics after a fire which affected four semi-detached homes.

Firefighters were called to reports of a shed on fire in Deans Road in Fortrose on the Black Isle at 5.52pm on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said three fire engines initially went to the scene, where crews found that the blaze had spread to two neighbouring homes which were well alight.

Two more fire engines and a height appliance were despatched and fire crews put out the blaze, which affected four semi-detached properties in total.

SFRS said one man was passed into the care of paramedics.

The last appliance left the scene shortly before 7am.